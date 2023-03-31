Zanu PF Nullifies Some Of The Primaries Results

By-Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has ordered a re-run of primary elections in areas where there were incidents of violence.

Mnangagwa made the directive while addressing the politburo at the party headquarters in Harare on Thursday.

Addressing journalists after the politburo meeting last night, ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Christopher Mutsvangwa said Mnangagwa condemned the violence. Said Mutsvangwa:

One aspect which came out is that if there were any instances of violence in any particular constituency or ward, the President is a hardliner, he is on record for zero tolerance to violence and was very clear that charity begins at home.

If there were instances of violence carried [out] by either or both of the candidates there could be some disqualifications. If the violence was mutual there are going to be some re-runs

I am not going to announce when the re-runs will be because we would like to have a comprehensive list, when the whole process is done we will come to you.

ZANU PF held primaries last weekend and there were reports of gunshots having been fired, kidnapping, and rape in some areas.

Some cabinet ministers and ministers of State for provincial affairs and long-serving members of parliament lost in the primaries.

