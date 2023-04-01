8 Perish In Musina

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Eight people (8) some of them believed to be Zimbabweans were killed in a road traffic accident near Musina town on 1 April 2023.

The now-deceased were travelling on a Toyota Quantum when it collided head-on with a delivery van.

The incident occurred before the Baobab Tollgate along the N1 highway at around 5 AM.

The Chronicle reported Limpopo’s Traffic and Community Safety spokesperson, Tidimalo Chuene as saying the driver of the minibus made an overtaking error resulting in the crash. She said:

Indications are that the accident happened when a minibus taxi overtook unsafely on a barrier line and collided head-on with a light delivery vehicle.

Five men and three women died as a result of the accident while eight other people who sustained injuries were transported to nearby health facilities for medical attention.

The road was reportedly temporarily closed for emergency services to attend to the scene.

A report in 2022 said there are more than 800 000 road accidents in South Africa every year, translating to roughly 2 200 crashes every day.

Many road accident deaths were attributed to drivers and passengers not wearing seatbelts, speeding, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...