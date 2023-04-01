Bosso Keen To End FC Platinum Dominance

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito has refused to read much into past records ahead of their Sunday’s Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 3 encounter against defending champions FC Platinum.

Bosso has struggled to beat the Platinum Boys in recent years, with their last league victory coming in August 2014 when they won 1-0 at Mandava Stadium.

Their recent meeting ended in a 3-2 loss to FC Platinum at Barbourfields last year in October.

Speaking ahead of the match, Brito said: “Records can be broken and we’re here to try and break the record against FC Platinum.

“The technical staff and players at Highlanders are not looking at the past but we’re always looking to the future, the next match.

“In this case, we’re looking forward to the FC Platinum game. Every next match we want to win and we want three points against FC Platinum.”

The coach added: “When I arrived here, we asked for the support of our supporters because they are a piece of our puzzle.

“We would like to invite them to come to make a good environment for the players. They should come, they should make BF like hell.”

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.- Soccer24 News

