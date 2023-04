SA Banks Start Investigating #GoldMafia While Mnangagwa Dithers | IBBO MANDAZA

South African banks have launched investigations into the Zimbabwean #GoldMafia group exposed by the Al Jazeera Investigative Unit in their ongoing series that is now on part 2.

The series is broadcasting every Thursday, and below is the SABC channel interviewing respected academic Dr. Ibbo Mandaza. VIDEO

