Journalists Who Say Chamisa’s Party Doesn’t Explain Corruption To Rural Folks

Journalists who say Chamisa's party doesn't explain corruption to rural folks, do they make sense, when seniors like Biti have led parliamentary & rural forums for 2 decades and Nero's Spokesman's talked about Gold Mafia since 2017? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 2, 2023

