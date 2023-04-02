Nakamba Shines

Marvelous Nakamba delivered one of his best performances at Luton Town in the 2-0 win over Watford in the English Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Zimbabwean picked the highest rating in the midfield following his display in Luton’s victory.

He played the entire tie as a central midfielder and was mainly involved in breaking up most of Watford’s attacks.

He won the majority of the ground duels he was involved in and had an 83% passing accuracy.

Summarising the midfielder’s contribution on the afternoon, Luton Town said in their match report: “(Rob) Edwards’ Hatters were relentless from the first minute right through till the end, best displayed by Marvelous Nakamba’s tenacious energy in the closing stages to win possession back and launch an attack.”

Here are some of his stats in the game.- Soccer24 News

