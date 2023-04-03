WATCH: SA Honours Rebecca Malope With Statue, Imagine Tourism Cash If Zim Does Thomas Mapfumo’s

Dr Rebecca Malope was on Saturday honoured at Mpumalanga with a Statue. Check the community reaction as it was unveiled 🥳🫶🏼🤗.

How much foreign tourism money would be raised if Zimbabwe erects a Thomas Mapfumo one?

Dr Rebecca Malope was today honoured at Mpumalanga with a Statue, look at her reaction when it was unveiled, it truly amazing 🥳🫶🏼🤗 35 Years in The Music Industry and still going strong . we love you @DrRebeccaMalope Here’s to many more years!!!! pic.twitter.com/oZXj4mGdEC — Mfundoyakhe Shezi 🇿🇦 (@Mfundoyakhe_S) April 1, 2023

