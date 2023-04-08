Arubi Team Faces Relegation

Spread the love

Dstv Premiership side Marumo Gallants, home to veteran Zimbabwean goalkeeper Washington Arubi, are in great danger of being relegated from the South African top-flight.

The Limpopo-based side, despite a very successful debut CAF Confederation Cup campaign in which they have booked a place in the quarter-finals, have found the going tough in the domestic campaign.

Gallants are anchoring the DStv Premiership table with a paltry 23 points from 24 matches.

Selaotse Mosala’s charges have won only four league matches this season and face high-flying Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium tomorrow.

Gallants need a victory to boost their survival hopes, in a very tight relegation matrix involving Maritzburg United, Swallows and Chippa United with six games remaining.- Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...