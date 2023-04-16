4 Die In Minibus Crash

Four people died this Friday morning after the driver of a Toyota mini bus lost control while trying to overtake another vehicle along the Murewa-Madicheche Road near Murewa Centre.

The mini bus rolled several times, killing 2 passengers on the spot and seriously injuring several others.

Two of the injured died on arrival at Murewa Hospital, while one who was critically injured has been transferred to Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare.

The other 2 who were seriously injured are still at Murewa Hospital.

According to eye-witnesses, the mini bus was speeding as it tried to overtake another vehicle.

Some of the passengers are said to have been thrown out as it rolled.

The driver is one of the two who died on arrival at Murewa Hospital.- ZBC News

