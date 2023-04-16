ZBC Photojournalist Dies

Spread the love

By-ZBC News photojournalist Idah Mhetu has died. Details about her passing away are, however, still sketchy.

Mhetu’s death was confirmed by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana, on Sunday morning.

He tweeted:

So sad to learn of the passing of (Idah Mhetu) photojournalist @ZBCNewsonline. What a tragic loss. Condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. May Her Soul Rest In Peace.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Mhetu was a Midlands State University (MSU) alumna.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...