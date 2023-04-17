Lady Chevrons Raring To Go

The Zimbabwe women’s cricket team, the Lady Chevrons, have left the country for their bilateral series against Thailand slated for Bangkok next week.

The Lady Chevrons are gunning for a better performance when they meet a familiar opponent Thailand in the three-day one-day international series and four T20 matches that start on Wednesday next week.

the squad has not played any match since the T20 World Cup qualifiers last year although the domestic Women’s T20 and fifty challenge games came as an opportune time to gear up Garry Brant’s ladies for an international encounter.

The lady Chevrons used the two-week gruelling camp to prepare ahead of the much-awaited Thailand tour.

“The preparations were great not only the camp as we had provincial games which helped very much. A lot of players got to score their runs and boosted their confidence coming to the top, we managed to play our preparatory games which were indeed helpful considering that we are going to face a lot of spinners and talent. So, this helped us to play for talent,” said Lady Chevrons bowler, Christabel Chatonzwa.

Meanwhile, captain Mary-Anne Musonda will join fellow teammates from Hong Kong after taking part in the Fairbreak Invitational series in Dubai.- ZBC News

