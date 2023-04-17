Soldiers Feared Dead In Nyanga Horror Crash

By- There are fears that some Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) members could have perished after their truck veered off the road several times before plunging into a valley in Nyanga.

The accident happened at the weekend.

Police said the vehicle was speeding and had twenty-five passengers on board who were coming from a funeral.

ZRP spokesperson in Manicaland Province, Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed the accident to the state media.

He said the accident occurred at the 24-kilometre peg along the Nyanga-Rwenya Road near Baines Farm. Said Insp. Muzondo:

The driver of the Zimbabwe National Army Ashok Leyland was driving along Nyanga-Rwenya Road with 24 passengers on board at around 5 PM.

They were coming from a funeral, and on approaching Baines Farm, the driver failed to negotiate the curve due to speeding and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle veered off the road to the right and overturned several times before plunging into a valley about 100 metres away from the tarred road.

The vehicle landed on its wheels and the passengers sustained injuries and were taken to Nyanga District Hospital.

He appealed to motorists to exercise caution on the roads.

-Manica Post

