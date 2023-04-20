Breaking : President Chamisa’s Aide Jailed…

Spread the love

*Shocking: CCC aspiring Chivi South ward 28 aspiring candidate imprisoned for poking FAZ member*

As another Chivi North CCC ward coordinator Masocha Mauto is imprisoned

20th April 2023

*Wezhira Munya*

Citizens Coalition for Change Chivi South ward 28, aspiring councillor Mr Ishmael Zireva has been sentenced to four month in prison .

Two months were suspended.

No option of paying fine was given.

Chivi magistrate Esq Tafira found Zireva guilty of beating Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) member Mr Vurayai Brighton.

But Zireva denied the allegations of beating the FAZ member.

FAZ is an organization that was responsible for conducting Zanu PF primary elections.

The state witness is Mr Nicholas Chipeta who is Zanu PF ward 30 chair.

Mr Zireva was nominated uncontested as CCC’s candidate on 5th April 2023.

Commenting, on the arrest of Zireva, Masvingo urban ward 8 aspiring councillor Mr Jonah Wakurawarerwa said: “I am here at Chivi Magistrate in solidarity with Mr Zireva. He is innocent. This is political motivated persecution by Zanu PF.”

The human rights lawyers representing Zireva are: Advocate Martin Mureri and Advocate Dereck Charamba.

The two advocates have gone to Masvingo High Court to appeal the judgment.

Currently, Zireva is in custody.

Today, the FAZ and Zanu PF members besieged Chivi Court as the magistrate delivered the judgment.

Also, CCC Chivi North ward 3 coordinator Mr Masocha Mauto aged 49 was imprisoned on 17th April 2023.

Mr Masocha is accused of beating Kudzai Mbuzani on 11th April 2023.

But he is denying the allegations.

Mr Masocha said this case is political motivated.

Magistrate Nyoni denied Mr Masocha bail, he is currently languishing in Chivi remand prison.

Commenting on the arrest of Masocha, Mr Makore Francis Hungwe said, “We are disappointed that our CCC coordinator has been arrested and now in prison. We call for his immediate release.”

Human rights Advocates Martin Mureri and advocate Dereck Charamba are representing Masocha.

Vimbai Mavheruse assisted financially.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...