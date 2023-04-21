ZACC Hunts For Fraudster Mambondini And Accomplice

WANTED PERSONS!!! ZACConline is looking for ANDY BALENI, popularly known as MAMBONDINI and TINASHE ZIMUNYA, for fraud. The last known address of these 2 was 363 Harare Drive Pomona, and both are the Directors of KOFFIE N KING CORPORATION.

The accused persons lured hundreds of people through an advert they flighted on ZBC Radio Stations, purporting to sell heavily discounted cement at US 7.80 per bag.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these criminals kindly report to ZACC either via our social media platforms, Twitter, Facebook, or WhatsApp line 0719529483, Or our land line 0242 369602/5/8/14.

