Hopewell Chino’ono Suggests Nelson Chamisa’s A Ghost Account While Failing To Name SportsCar Financier At 25

Spread the love

By Simba Chikanza on Sunday | I

AM JUST SEEING THIS HOPEWELL CHIN’ONO POST THIS EVENING SPLATTERING ALLEGATIONS AGAINST ME WHILE HE BLOCKS ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA. A whole 52 year old Hopewell Chinono accuses me the same victim whose documentary work he violated on Auxillia Mnangagwa’s behalf on 14 May 2022. You now say I created ghost accounts; are all these ghost accounts? – Grace Mupfurutsa (credit card fraud reports 2020), Own Headmaster Arison Chiware (bullying allegations since 1989), Mako Haruzivishe, Nelson Chamisa, Treasure Basopo (harrassments against opposition party), and so many other people ARE THEY GHOST ACCOUNTS? Chin’ono, you simply can’t disclose the company or bank you say lent you £50,000 for a sports car in 2006, and you go on to block people whose names you falsely accuse like Mako, Teasure Bhasopo, et al. Why do you block those who question your statements at SAPES Trust this month that you are working for Auxillia to engage Nelson Chamisa into a GNU? Why do you block those who question your multiple identities between 1999 and 2003?

…

I couldn’t see or respond as Hopewell Chin’ono blocked me on social media just as he does many others. The 2 letters he posted today, one dated 2003, confirm that he couldn’t have purchased his first home from journalism income at 29, like he has suggested. He can lie and harrass his headmaster Arison Chiware (1989), Nelson Chamisa (2023) and the opposition party, but for him to work for Auxillia Mnangagwa and then claim he’s a victim of state harassment on my own documentary work which he disrupted threatening me so to defend the Mnangagwa’s wifeon this great piece of journalism, I will do everything to expose this man who’s well known in the UK Zim community for money laundering, and is right now failing to disclose the name of the bank/company he says gave him a £50,000 sports car loan in 1996, plus many other unanswered questions. You should know Al Jazeera didn’t hire a researcher who gets intimidated by 2 letters and a print from a junior embassy staffer that’s got nothing to do with your frauds.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...