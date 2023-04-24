Zimbabwean Businesswoman Breaks New Ground In SA

Business Correspondent

Enterprising young Zimbabwean businesswoman Violet Patience Mapetese has written her own piece of history in the Republic of South Africa.

Violet (26) was among entrepreneurs who participated in an international business expo dubbed the Success Day in Gauteng on Saturday.

The young entrepreneur has joined the Aloe Vera business scheme under the Forever Living brand. Her line of business is health and wellness.

The company supplies skincare products and toothpaste brands and a variety of items.

Speaking to ZimEye.com after the event, Violet said :

“My vision is to be an honest, empathetic and successful business leader and to be recognized internationally within my company.

I am keen to grow as a leader and in the process deliver results and real value to the end users.

My mission is to create and lead a dream team where everyone is playing to his or her strengths.”

” I need to make money as businesswoman .I

can also provide solutions to people in terms of health, fitness, beauty and wellness.

Above all I need to take care of my family and the community,” Violet added .

Violet can be contacted on :

0776783337,

+27683303707

