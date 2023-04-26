Al Jazeera Investigative Drops Episode 5 #GOLDMAFIA Podcast

Spread the love

On the I-Unit podcast this week: Executive Power.

Kevin Hirten reveals how #GoldMafia exposé got close to the centre of power.

The undercover team meets one of Zimbabwe’s most powerful diplomats who offers to help launder a billion dollars.

Ep5 out now. ⤵️https://t.co/pDGoUvOmmB — Al Jazeera Investigations (@AJIunit) April 25, 2023

Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit drops Episode 5 Podcast of the #Goldmafia documentary. AJ I Unit’s undercover team meets one of Zimbabwe’s most powerful diplomats who offers to help launder a billion dollars on our behalf. With buy-in at the highest levels of government, it’s clear nothing is off the table.

Episode Credits:

This episode was written and produced by Kevin Hirten with help from Amy Walters. Alexander James and Sarah Yeo are the lead investigators of this series.

Craig Pennington is our sound designer. Clean Cuts does the final sound mix. Eric Samothrakis composed our theme song. Peter Charley is the show’s Executive Producer, Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio and Phil Rees is Al Jazeera’s Director of Investigative Journalism.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...