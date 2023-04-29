Citizens Candidate Selection Takes Shape

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

Today the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) as led by President Nelson Chamisa will hold Citizens caucuses in 6 provinces in the country to validate nominated candidates in wards and constituencies.

As a Citizens Movement we give an opportunity to the electorate to hear what candidates are offering them. This is an important first step in ensuring accountability and responsive leadership.

Furthermore, we do this to train our deployees to be accountable and instil a culture of feedback,accountability and transparency. We are building a new culture of putting citizens are the centre of governance.

Our process will again produce candidates with capacity and ability to lead with a difference and transform our country at every level.

We expect a smooth process which will take us towards announcing our representatives across the country.

Let’s go!

