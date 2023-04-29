Warrant Of Arrest For Wife Bashing Hubby

A 25-year-old Chiweshe man who is being accused of physically abusing his wife in a domestic dispute was yesterday issued a warrant of arrest after he defaulted court.

Shelton Mutaramu was set to appear before Concession magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.

The state alleged on March 8 Mutaramu had a misunderstanding with his wife Rutendo Kufa (22) after his relatives told him that she was having a love affair with Simbarashe Chipondeni.

Mataramu became angry and assaulted his wife all over the body with open hands thereby injuring her.

