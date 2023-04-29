Young Zimbabwean Vocalist Excels

TALENTED young Zimbabwean musician, Andrea the Vocalist continues to attract regional attention after being invited to Eswatini for a collaboration with Sands and A to Z.

The young Vocalist rose to fame in 2021 after his vocal prowess charmed the likes of South Africa’s DJ Maphorisa and Aubrey Qwana.

Andrea who went on to collaborate with Aubrey Qwana on the song “Uhambo”, continues to charm artists from other African countries the latest being Eswatini’s music heavyweights; Sands and A to Z who are currently recording songs with the teenage star.

“Andrea is here in Mbabane, Eswatini. We are doing collaborations with top artists from this country who are Sands and A to Z. This was part of his prize when he won the Roil BAA last year,” said Tendai Joe, Andrea the Vocalist’s manager.

“We have already finished recording the song and now we are shooting the video today. The song features Sands who is Eswatini’s one of the biggest exports as far as music is concerned and A to Z an award-winning artiste.”

The 2022 National Arts Merit Awards nominee is also set to collaborate with several artists like South African gospel diva, Winnie Mashaba, on his forthcoming album. – ZBC News

