Bishop Magaya Speaks On Ngarivhume Imprisonment

The sentencing of Jacob Ngarivhume: a mockery on the justice system.

It is with a very heavy and saddened heart that l learn of the sentencing of an opposition leader, and a son of the church, a very dear brother in the Lord: Jacob Ngarivhume. Our prayers are with Nyasha his wife and the children together with those that look up to him for leadership. It is very ironic that this has happened at a time when we have just had shocking revelations of the rot within the corridors of power, manifesting through gold laundering. The sentencing has happened at a time when some of the CCC 2023 candidates are being arrested. The sentencing of Ngarivhume has also happened at a time that the likes of Wadyajena, Mupfumira, Obadiah Moyo among many are roaming the streets yet the venal of corruption is on them. Sikala is wallowing in prison, being denied bail yet well known Zanupf people who have issued wildest of utterances are also roaming freely. It is not inconceivable that the sentencing of Ngarivhume is meant to give strong warning to any possible mass action against corruption that the Aljezera documentary has revealed. We are likely to have more arrests as we go towards elections.

Here is the word of the Lord “so justice is driven back and righteousness stands at a distance. Truth has tumbled in the streets, honesty can not enter. Truth is nowhere to be found, and whoever shuns evil becomes a prey. The Lord looked and was displeased that there was no justice. He saw that there was no one to intervene, so His arm achieved salvation for him and His (God’s) own righteousness (justice) sustained him” (Isaiah 59: 14-16). I wish to state here that though Zimbabwe’s justice system has failed the people, the Lord’s arm will soon be revealed to break the spine of wickedness and give salvation to His people. However, the Lord is very displeased that some, within the church are strengthening the hands of the evil doers by reason of their silence in the face of oppression and instead, partaking of the table of wickedness (Jer 23: 14).

I insist on the basis of the authority of His word, that evil will not flourish for ever. The rot in the roots of the massive tree has spread like cancer and great will be it’s falling. God can not and will not be mocked. God save Zimbabwe.

