Luton Town Boss Praises Nakamba

Spread the love

Luton Town coach Rob Edwards has praised Marvelous Nakamba’s contribution which has pushed the team to be ‘more resilient’ in their charge towards the Championship play-offs.

The Zimbabwean has made seventeen appearance since arriving at the Hatters in late January on a six-month loan deal from EPL side Aston Villa.

Reflecting on the Nakamba’s campaign so far, Edwards expressed his delight on the impact made by the midfielder and praised his human qualities as well as his footballing ability.

The gaffer told Talksport, as cited by the Express & Star website: “He has been a brilliant player, I joke that he is my favourite player in the world at moment.

“He is great, so humble with all the charity work he does back home.

“He came into our club and was so humble, he smiles everyday and he trains everyday exactly how he plays.

“He has been the real bit of glue that has brought us together and made us even more resilient.

“We were doing well even before he came in but he has been a fantastic signing, no doubt about it, he has human quality and he has been top.”- Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...