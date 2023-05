Citizens Urged To Vote In Numbers

Spread the love

Our Champion in Chief, Advocate @nelsonchamisa has consistently said that we are all affected equally by the hunger, poverty and corruption that has crippled Zimbabwe.

The realisation of a new great Zimbabwe lies with the CITIZENS.

We all have a role to play. And we begin playing that role by ensuring that we are all ready to vote when the time comes.

#RegisterToVoteCCC

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...