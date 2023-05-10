BREAKING: Magistrate Rules Mai Titi Has A Case To Answer For Fraud, Theft Of Trust Property

By Court Reporter | ZimEye | Popular Comedian Mai Titi, who is facing charges of Fraud and Theft of Trust Property, lost her application for discharge on Wednesday morning.

Felistas Murata had applied for discharge saying the state’s case against her is weak and she had arrived at court for the verdict.

She lost the appllication for discharge.

She hired a car from a company which she is charged for stealing it, that is, and obtaining loan over it and then trading it if as if it is hers, over a loan of USD10,000.

The case is now proceeding to full trial.

Magistrate Dennis Mangosi passed the ruling.- ZimEye

