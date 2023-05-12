Government Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions

Tourism players have welcomed the lifting of COVID-19 containme measures saying it will unlock more opportunities for the sector as more visitors flock into the country.

Zimbabwe was one of the few countries that were yet to lift COVID-19 containment measures which was in turn affecting the tourist arrivals.

Government has since moved in to address the situation after the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced that COVID-19 no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

This saw government announcing the lifting of all COVID-19 containment measures, a move described by tourism players in Victoria Falls as key in attracting more visitors to the country.

Tourism Executive, Ms Barbara Murasiranwa-Hughes said, “The move is received well and totally embraced as it will definitely increase business or tourism traffic into our destination Zimbabwe and make us compete on a level playing field.”

Another Tourism Executive, Mr Graham Simmonds noted, “This is a welcome message from Zimbabwe to the rest of the world that we welcome travellers to our borders. It will assist in guests choosing Zimbabwe as their destination of choice as recently other neighbours have benefitted from the removal of such elements on entry to their respective nations.”

Employers Association for Tours and Safari Operators. President Mr Clement Mukwasi is also excited about the latest development saying Zimbabwe is moving with global trends.

“The tourism industry is very happy for the announcement. The declaration will unlock travel and investment opportunities for Zimbabwe’s major tourist resort. The decision made by cabinet is in sync with what is happening in the community of nations worldwide,” said Mukwasi.

According to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, international arrivals reached 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of the year, a trajectory expected to continue this year.- ZBC News

