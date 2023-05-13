Mnangagwa Confidently Opens A Footbridge

By Farai D Hove | Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday inaugurated the Rwenya Bridge in Mudzi, which is anticipated to improve communication between Mashonaland East province and Nyanga district in Manicaland.

Cyclone Eline ripped away the bridge in 2013, cutting off the two provinces on the northern side.

People on both sides were having difficulty crossing, especially during the rainy season, and many were turning to lengthier ways, like travelling via Harare from Mudzi to Nyanga.

Mnangagwa stated in his keynote speech that his administration would continue to be the driving force behind infrastructure improvements by mobilising domestic resources rather than borrowing from international organisations.

“I am pleased to say we do not owe money to anyone in these projects we are undertaking. We are mobilizing our own resources and using local companies that we have been supporting to develop our country,” said Mnangagwa.

