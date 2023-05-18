After Sinking ZESA, ED Says Nyusi Will Revive It

Spread the love

President Emmerson Mnangagwa claims the country has partnered with Mozambique to address regional energy shortages despite accusations that the country has sunk its power generation systems.

According to Mnangagwa, the deficits between the two nations currently stand at over 35,000 megawatts, with a focus on sharing surplus and creating new energy sources.

Like many SADC countries, Zimbabwe has struggled with power shortages that have been made worse by a rapid industrialization that hasn’t been accompanied by an increase in power production.

The nation is creating a number of power sources, including the Hwange Units 7 and 8, which should shortly begin operating and add 600 megawatts to the national grid, to make up for that shortage.

The following, among others, are long-term remedies for the nation’s energy problems:

“Indeed energy is very important because we have to develop our industries, fisheries for our agriculture and all activities and therefore we have been trying to come up with strategies on how best to harness the resources we have so that we can generate more energy and more power. “We have noted efforts by this country, by President Mnangagwa, to generate an additional 600 megawatts of power but this power will not be enough. We will need more power and of course in as much as we congratulate President Mnangagwa, we need to do more in order to get more power for our economies to grow,” said President Nyusi.

He added that during his interactions with President Mnangagwa, the two leaders also discussed the situation in Cabo Delgado, and how Zimbabwe can help Mozambique in agriculture and value addition.

“I had an opportunity to update President Mnangagwa on the developments in Mozambique particularly the fight with terrorists in Cabo Delgado province. You should know that we are being helped by our brothers and sisters from SADC and Zimbabwe is one active member of SADC that is playing an important role.

“Zimbabwe has also been playing a key role in training our special forces that are fighting terrorists in northern Mozambique. The security situation has improved dramatically in Mozambique. Of course we have been defeating the terrorists, and displaced people are now going back to their homes,” said President Nyusi.

Yesterday, the two leaders also witnessed the establishment of the Buzi, Pfungwe and Save Watercourse Commission, and signed agreements on co-operation on the development, management and sustainable utilisation of the water resources of the Save Watercourse, among other agreements.

Later last night, President Mnangagwa hosted a State banquet for his counterpart that was attended by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Zanu PF Second Secretary and Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Ministers from both countries, senior Government officials, Zanu PF officials and service chiefs.

Today, there will be a forum for businesses from the two countries as focus is on economic co-operation and improving the livelihoods of citizens from Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...