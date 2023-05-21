Chamisa Bodyguard Gunned Down

Spread the love

By James Gwati- CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s aide, Kelvin Waison, has been shot dead in South Africa.

Waison, one of Chamisa’s security officers, was shot in the head and died on the spot by an unknown gunman in Brixton, South Africa, at the weekend.

Mr Asiti, CCC SA interim security secretary, confirmed the death of Mr Waison and said the 40-year-old Waison, who hails from Mrewa, has left his wife and three children.

Ms Vimbai Mavheruse, another senior CCC member, said, “We have lost a dedicated cadre. He died a painful death.”

She further encouraged all citizens worldwide to support the Waison family with prayers, cash or any other form of assistance.

Waison’s burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...