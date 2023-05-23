Khupe Implicated In Spate Of Robberies

An eight-member gang of suspected armed robbers has been arrested in Bulawayo, leading to the recovery of guns and other weapons.

The gang, allegedly led by a Plumtree-based businessman, Limukani Khuphe, stands accused of being involved in several robberies in Bulawayo using an assortment of weapons, including Khuphe’s licenced revolver, knives, machetes and knobkerries.

Police spokesperson for Bulawayo, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest of the gang saying apart from cash, the criminals also allegedly stole household goods and other valuables.

“These daring criminals led by businessman Limukani Ngipheke have been terrorising Bulawayo breaking into properties and taking cash and property,” said Inspector Ncube.

“However, as police with the help of the members of the public, we managed to arrest them. We are also saying Bulawayo is not a safe haven for criminals and we are happy that the public is helping us make arrests,” he went on.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is also on a blitz targeting drug lords.- ZBC News

