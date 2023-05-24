ZEC Smuggles Out Voters Roll, Ignores Chamisa’s Electronic Copy Demands

By-The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has said it would open the voters roll for inspection to those registered to vote in the impending national polls.

ZEC says the public inspection will start on Saturday and run for five days.

The opposition has demanded that they be given access to the electronic copy of the voters’, and ZEC has refused.

According to ZEC, inspections will be carried out at all the 1 159 polling stations, while prospective voters can also check their names using the USSD code *265# if they are Econet or Net One subscribers and also on the ZEC’s website (www.bvrinspection.zec.org.zw).

The announcement was made by ZEC chief elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana in a statement yesterday.

“It is hereby notified that the ZEC shall open the voters roll to be used for the 2023 Harmonised Elections for inspection.

“The centres will open between 0700hrs and 1700hrs daily from the 27th of May 2023 to the 31st of May 2023.

“Documents required are as follows: a) National Identity Card (metal, plastic or waiting pass with holder’’s picture) or b) Valid Zimbabwean passport,” Mr Silaigwana said.

“The cut-off date for the purposes of producing the voters’’ roll for this inspection exercise was 28 April 2023.

“Those who registered, on or before 28 April 2023, are encouraged to inspect the voters roll at their ordinary polling stations which have been designated as inspection centres for purposes of this voters roll inspection exercise. Note, your name will appear only at that inspection centre if that centre is your designated polling station.”

Mr Silaigwana added that anyone with queries should direct them to their respective provincial elections officers or the ZEC head office in Harare.

-State media

