Mushekwi Scores Against Former Club

Spread the love

Nyasha Mushekwi was on target for a successive time after netting Zhejiang’s first goal in 2-1 win against his former club Dalian Pro.

The Zimbabwean striker opened the scoring in the game in the 18th minute after receiving a long ball.

Mushekwi, who netted a brace over the weekend, now has four goals in nine games in the 2023 Chinese Super League season.- Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...