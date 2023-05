CCC Africa Day Statement

AFRICA DAY: On this day, we commemorate the continent of Africa, which we hold dear. We pay respect to the great leaders who advocated for a unified, prosperous, and independent continent. However, our work is not finished, and we should continue to strive towards achieving this goal. Let us finish what was started. #HappyAfricaDay #AfricaDay #ProudlyAfrican- CCC

