CCC Youth Taskforce Vows To Protect Citizens Victory

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|The CCC youth taskforce has vowed to protect citizens victory in the coming polls.

CCC youth taskforce spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has slammed ZEC for ” going to bed with Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa.”

Writing on Twitter, Chuma said ZEC’s shenanigans have been exposed.

“We will never allow a sham election where Mnangagwa goes to bed with ZEC and be declared a winner.

It can’t! It’s unacceptable! We will take him head on! Protection of the vote starts now!”

We will never allow a sham election where Mnangagwa goes to bed with ZEC and be declared a winner. It can't! It's unacceptable! We will take him head on! Protection of the vote starts now! #REAP pic.twitter.com/jvqF698reF — Stephen Sarkozy Chuma 🇿🇼 (@chumasteve) May 29, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...