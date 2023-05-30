Kadewere’s Real Mallorca Lose

Marvelous Nakamba was involved in his final game for Luton Town on Saturday before his loan deal expires in June.

The midfielder took part in the Championship play-off final against Coventry City at Wembley Stadium in London.

He played the entire match and converted a kick in the penalty shootout to help Luton win the match and earn promotion to the English Premier League.

Teammate and fellow countryman Admiral Muskwe didn’t play in the game due to an injury.

Bournemouth’s Jordan Zemura was not able to properly bid his farewell to the club at the Cherries’ final game of the season against Everton on Sunday.

The defender was last included in the squad in late March after failing to respond to the offer of a new deal.

The decision to be excluded from the team was made by the club’s hierarchy.

The Warriors international will join Serie A club Udinese ahead of the next season.

Marshall Munetsi was given the armband in the absence of Yunis Abdelhamid and captained the Stade de Reims side that lost 3-0 to Lyon in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday night.

The Zimbabwean midfielder capped his weekend with the Citizen Player Trophy at the 2022/23 French National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) awards.

Munetsi was presented with the gong in recognition for his commitment to his charity initiatives in Zimbabwe through his foundation.

In China, Nyasha Mushekwi scored in his third successive game for Zhejiang.

The Zimbabwean striker also assisted the team’s opening goal in the 3-2 win against Beijing Guoan.

He now has five goals in ten games.

Knowledge Musona was on target for his Al Taai side versus Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League.

However, the skipper’s 11th minute goal was not enough to avoid a 2-1 loss for his team.

Terrence Dzvukamanja was also on the score-sheet over the weekend after netting the winning goal to help Orlando Pirates to a 2-1 victory in the Nedbank Cup final against Sekhukhune United.

Real Mallorca forward Tinotenda Kadewere was an unused substitute in the 3-0 La Liga loss to Barcelona.- Soccer24 News

