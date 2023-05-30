Man On The Run After Killing Wife

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has launched a manhunt for a killer husband who allegedly brutally murdered his wife Rita Rore in Mt Hampden this Sunday.

In a statement released by ZRP this Sunday the murder occurred at Flame Flora Farm, Mt Hampden, in which Rore died after being struck with a hoe on the head by her husband, Alexander Gezi, aged 53.

The suspect had accused the victim of infidelity.

Rore’s death comes at a time when murder cases surge countrywide.-ZBC News

