Agilitee Delivers First All-Electric Agilitee Go

The first customer of the all-electric solar powered Agilitee Go will take delivery of their new vehicle on 9 June 2023 in Zimbabwe.

Agilitee Founder and CEO Dr Mandla Lamba will personally present the new owner with their Agilitee Go model.

The handover will take place place in Harare.

Delivering up to 400km confirmed range, the Agilitee Go offers the highest driving range of any fully electric vehicle available in Africa.

I am so elated about this development, the beginning of a brand new Era for Africa. I bless God for His favor and faithfulness to this very moment of glory. We have gone into full production and we are now officially rolling out our first in Africa and turning every street green by the grace of God, said the founder.

