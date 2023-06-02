PSL In U-turn Over Stadium Ban

THE Premier Soccer League has made a sensational somersault after confirming that Bata Stadium will host PSL matches with the match day 12 fixture between Sheasham and Herentals scheduled for Gweru.

This comes after an uproar over the PSL’s decision to force Sheasham to use Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane even though Bata Stadium had been approved by the ZIFA First Instance Board.

The PSL was subsequently accused of overstepping its jurisdiction and ill-treating the new boys, who failed to fulfil their week 10 fixture against CAPS United at Mandava, owing to financial challenges.

The PSL has since confirmed through the match day 12 fixture list that action will return to Gweru this weekend when Sheasham host Herentals at Bata Stadium on Saturday.

Action, however, kicks off on Friday as Simba Bhora seek their fourth win in six matches when they battle Triangle at the National Sports Stadium.

On Saturday Cranborne Bullets battle CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium, while Chicken Inn will be up against bottom placed, Black Rhinos at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo.

Meanwhile, troubled Bulawayo Chiefs have declared war against Highlanders when the city rivals clash in a low-key derby penciled for Sunday at Barbourfields Stadium.

Chiefs have been excellent on the field of play, but industrial action has been the order of the day off the pitch with players constantly demanding their unpaid dues.

Bulawayo Chiefs are undefeated since overcoming Dynamos 3-2 in April, while Highlanders last collected a set of three points after their home tie to Hwange six matches ago.

Chiefs are ready to add more misery to Bosso whose strikers have been firing blanks.

“Highlanders are our big brothers, but unfortunately at this level we need three points. As Bulawayo Chiefs we are ready for Sunday’s game and we want to be there in numbers as we kill another giant,” said Bulawayo Chiefs Supporters Association Spokesperson, Prosper Phiri.

On the other side Highlanders fans are hopeful of a change of fortune.

“Of late we have been drawing, but being a city derby we expect to rediscover the form. We are desperate for a win. Yes we occupy a good position on the log, but we have been dropping points something worrying everyone associated with the club,” said a fan.

“Bulawayo Chiefs are not push overs. They have had a good form, but we are hopeful we will overcome come Sunday,” noted another.

In other matches set for Sunday, a battle of the teacher and student is on the cards as Norman Mapeza’s FC Platinum visit Rodwell Dhlakama’s Green Fuel at Gibbo Stadium.

Dynamos take on ZPC Kariba at the National Sports Stadium as Hwange return to the Colliery for a date against Manica Diamonds.

Match Day 12 action concludes on Monday when Yadah welcome log leaders Ngezi Platinum to the National Sports Stadium.- ZBC News

