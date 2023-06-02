Zim Boxer To Represent Country In Cameroon

MASVINGO-Boxing champion Anesu Motsi who hails from Rusape is part of the nine-member team to represent the country at the African Boxing Championships set for June 13-25, 2023, in Cameroon.

Motsi will compete in the heavyweight category. His teammates are Blessings Sibanda (flyweight), Joel Hilary Josam (bantamweight), Cilemeko Tickey Mudenda (light-welter), Lwazi Thapelo Mpofu (welterweight) and Luckmore Kamoto (light-middle).

In the female category, Agnes Kwashi will compete in the flyweight division, Hilah Kaye (welterweight) and Caroline Dube (middleweight).

Motsi confirmed the matter to The Mirror and said he has 28 gold medals and has

Competed on global stages… Masvingo Mirror

