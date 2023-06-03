Bus, Truck Collision Kills 4

FOUR school children have died while 18 others were injured after a truck they were travelling in collided with an Inter Africa bus along the Harare – Chivhu Highway this Wednesday.

The driver of the truck who was ferrying the learners from school and the bus conductor were also injured in the accident.

Zimbabwe Republic Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident, saying the injured were taken to Beatrice and Parirenyatwa hospitals.

