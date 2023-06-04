Chinoz Joins Bhora Musango Military?

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | Has Joseph Chinotimba joined the Bhora Musango army? The outgoing Buhera South MP filmed himself dancing inside his car, contradicting his enemies the incoming ZANU PF candidate Joseph Mudekunye’s expectations thar he would be saddened over losing the party seat to the younger politician. Chinotimba bumped up and down inside his small car singing, “kumagumo!,” which means I shall have the last laugh, at the end of the story. Outside context this seems to indicate that the MP has mooted a secret attack against his enemies who are at present celebrating his fall. Chinotimba was still to comment to the allegations at the time of writing. VIDEO

Has Chinoz joined Bhora musango? pic.twitter.com/KhGVMsVPUP — ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 4, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...