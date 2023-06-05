August 23: Time To End Decades Of Misery

Let’s continue to stand up and demand justice for Hon Job Sikhala, who has been unjustly detained for 352 days without trial for a crime he did not commit.

This continued persecution of our members is a clear violation of the constitution of Zimbabwe and a reminder that our country is not yet truly free, 43 years after independence.

August 23, 2023, is the optimal time for us to unite and cast our votes in significant numbers to bring an end to this injustice.

Only then can we rightfully claim to be a truly democratic and free nation. #FreeJobSikhala

