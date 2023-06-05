See More Of Simone

By Collen Kajokoto | I want to borrow your light,

For it comforts me in the night.

I want to borrow your eyes

To see all the beauty you find

Will I ever see more

What other see in Simone?

I want to borrow your lips

Just borrow your taste, just a kiss

And you I won’t miss.

I want to borrow your heart

For mine I so lost in the dark.

My Simone!!

Willingly you offer your light,

But you feel quite lost in my night,

And you offer of me your eyes

But it leaves your vision blind,

Obscure to my brewing troubles.

You melt your taste in my kiss

And now it’s the taste you miss.

You give me your beautiful heart,

I wish to hold it in all without hurt.

Cupid Simone!!

You wait for all to return

But the borrowed is taken and burned,

So lost all your love in my night,

You forget you were holding the light,

But your eyes have a vision so deep

That your heart has no choice but to keep,

So as you burn the truth in the night,

Wings start to lift you in flight.

Adorable Simone!!

See, you give but nothing is taken,

You just lose it in all the forsaken,

But the truth of your love never dies,

It just gives you the dance of the night.

In the night we give love sacrificed

Till we fall, in the empty of sight

Yet the fall is always to find

A love that is never sacrificed.

Affable Simone!!

Each time our love is taken,

Let it grow, never leave it forsaken,

For love always grow, never dies,

But the night has to be sacrificed.

This is the contrast of dark with the light

That gives every wing strength to fly.

We make love, dancing colours to life,

Making rainbows; we rain till we shine.

Raining Simone!!

By Collen Kajokoto

©collenkajoko

The author is a persecuted Zimbabwe poet and a scholar with PEN Germany’s Writers-in-Exile program funded by the Federal Germany Government

