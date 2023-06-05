Winner Of OK Grand Challenge

Ms. Virginia Dende, a 27-year-old resident of Kadoma, says she is still in disbelief after winning a brand-new Ford Ranger worth US$60,000 in Saturday’s OK Zimbabwe Grand Challenge.

Because she didn’t think she would win any of the items up for grabs, Ms. Dende didn’t even show up for the draw, which was held in front of a large crowd at the Borrowdale Racecourse in Harare. She claimed she was taken aback when OK Zimbabwe called to inform her that she had won the Ford Ranger.

The elated Ms. Dende spoke in an interview with the state media yesterday from her stronghold in Kadoma and said:

Mashonaland Turf Club vice chairman Mr Scott Buchan said the partnership between them and OK had transcended into more than just a horse race.

“It is more than just a national sporting event and if I may acknowledge OK’s obvious transformation over the last two years, their investment into our sport has grown to be the largest yet, with US$90 000 being put across the races held on the day,” said Mr Buchan.

OK Grand Challenge is the biggest and longest running retail promotion in Zimbabwe, having been launched 1988.

The group skipped the 2020 edition owing to Covid-19.

The group continues to grow its branch network under diverse brands like OK Stores, OK Mart, Bon Marche, and the recently acquired Food Lovers, (all but one separately franchised branch) as well as specialty stores like pharmacies.-state media

