Zim Tennis Player Excels

Zimbabwe player Benjamin Lock has been named ITF World Tennis Tour Player of the Month after a momentous – and record-breaking – May.

The 30-year-old Harare born player not only won back-to-back professional singles tournaments for the first time, but also claimed the record for the most ITF singles titles by a player from Zimbabwe, reaching double figures ahead of nine-time champion Takanyi Garanganga.

To cap it all, he did so at the first professional tournaments ever held in Ethiopia – in his native Africa – and is projected to rise to a new career-high ranking of No. 348 after Roland Garros.- ZBC News

