Director Dupes CarBuyers USD102,000

Police have launched a manhunt for a company director who, in January and February of this year, defrauded at least 17 people out of almost $102,000 by tricking them into thinking that his company could help them import cars from Japan.

Investigations showed that the victims went to Siyaya Trading and paid for the import of the cars there.

Delivery was supposed to happen eight weeks after payment, however no automobiles were delivered, and it is now believed that corporate managers used the money for their own purposes after converting it.

In response, police have started a manhunt for one suspect, Evans Dilingilizwe Mbasopi, according to national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating fraud cases involving purported import of vehicles on behalf of unsuspecting members of the public by a company known as Siyaya Trading Company Private Limited claiming to be a forwarding agent.

The cases cover the period extending 1st January 2023 to 28th February 2023. Investigations carried by the police established that the individuals approached the company’s offices situated at Joina City, 2nd Floor, Harare where they made payments for the import of purported vehicles from Japan.

Delivery of the purported vehicles was said to be done within eight weeks after payment.

Half of the money paid was however, channelled towards the purchase of the vehicles whilst the remainder was converted to own use by the suspects, resulting in the complainants not receiving the imported vehicles,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said 17 victims were duped of approximately USD$102 636.

“ The Zimbabwe Republic Police is now appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of one of the directors of the company, Evans Dilingilizwe Mbasopi. Anyone with information should contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest police station,” he said.-state media

