Messi Set For Barcelona Return ?

Spread the love

Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi has been spotted in Barcelona —where he held a meeting with FC Barcelona president Joan Larporta —fuelling speculation that the Argentine ace might return to his boyhood club.

Messi left Barcelona in August 2021 after 21 years at the club and joined French giants Paris Saint-German.

After just two years in the French capital, it was confirmed that the seven-time World Player of the Year will leave the club at end of the 2022/23 season.

Speculation of Messi’s return to Barcelona has been rife, based on the fact that the Argentine’s former teammate Xavi, is now the head coach at the Catalan giants.- Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...