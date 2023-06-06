Mshikashika Crashes ZRP Bike

Despite being instructed to stop at an obstruction, a suspected mushikashika driver yesterday appeared in court for allegedly hitting a police motorbike accompanying a state procession.

Arnold Muzanenhamo (age 27) was charged with reckless driving and operating a vehicle without a valid licence when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

He was held in detention until a bail application was made. Mr. Zororai Nkomo, the prosecutor, said that Muzanenhamo was operating a Honda Fit southbound along Liberation Legacy Way in Harare on Saturday around 5 o’clock.

He ignored the instructions issued by a police officer riding a police bike in the State motorcade when he arrived at the intersection of that street and Josiah Tongogara Avenue.

Instead, Muzanenhamo drove into the junction while disregarding the police motorcade’s siren, colliding with a police motorcycle in the process.

For the second count, Mr. Nkomo claimed that after Muzanenhamo was detained on the scene, it was discovered via further inquiry that he did not possess a valid driver’s licence.

