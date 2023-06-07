Kaizer Chiefs To Snatch Wadi?

Ishmael Wadi is reportedly inching closer towards a move to the South African top-flight after agreeing to personal terms with Stellenbosch.

The forward currently plays for JDR Stars in the South African National First Division.

According to FarPost.co.za, the player’s agent, John of Royal Bridge Industries, has said they have reached a verbal agreement with the Stellies and are now waiting for the club’s official offer.

Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu, Cape Town City and Sekhukhune were the other teams that wanted to sign the player.

“There were more targeting the player but Stellenbosch have further advanced. As we speak, we are waiting for their official offer. We have had verbal agreements,” he said.

Wadi joined JDR Stars from CAPS United of Zimbabwe in 2021. He became an instant hit at JDR Stars and scored 11 goals in 25 games this season.- Soccer24 News

