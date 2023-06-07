Candidates Selection Process Divides CCC Vic Falls Voters

By A Correspondent| Disgruntled Victoria Falls citizens have accused opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leadership of manipulation the candidate selection process by fielding some candidate whose conduct is not fit for public office.

The opposition party selected candidates via what it calls a citizen-centered nomination process involving various stakeholders.

But among the selected candidates, Victoria Falls Ward 9 council hopeful Vusumuzi Sibanda, popularly known as Malaika in the resort town, stands accused of running a drug and illegal human trafficking syndicate between the town and Beitbridge.

The sting which involves giving illegal immigrants from as far as the DRC easy access to South Africa which is said to have been going on for years has sponsored a lavish lifestyle and triggered Sibanda’s ambitions to represent Ward 9.

The opposition party’s selection process has been critiqued by other members and residents who say it is flawed.

The party’s selection process has kept both nominees and the electorate in suspense with political bickering taking centre stage.

“In Victoria Falls, Malaika was nominated to represent Ward 9, but there are allegations that his transport fleet is used for transporting illegal immigrants in what appears to be a movie-style nocturnal activity. How does such a person represent people then,” one of the disgruntled residents in Ward 9 said.

The country is due to hold general elections on August 23, 2023. This has seen members of both the ruling Zanu PF and CCC jostling for positions to represent their parties in the polls.

Posting on Twitter recently, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa said his movement will not accept tainted and compromised candidates to stand as candidates in the 23 August polls.

“NOT DIGGERS AND DEALERS…The Citizens representatives have been chosen by communities across Zimbabwe. It’s so exciting that we have credible representatives for Parliament and Council. Whoever is after self gain or self care will not serve in the new! Whoever uses money and trinkets to buy citizens or bribe voters can’t serve. Whoever is tainted, compromised or plays for the other team can’t serve! Zimbabwe needs change and deserves truly new leaders!,” tweeted Chamisa.

The nomination court will sit on June 21 at the High Court to register candidates.

