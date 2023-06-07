Tsvangirai Aide Predicts Mnangagwa’s Defeat

By- Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Lovemore Moyo, has warned that the 2023 harmonised elections will produce a disputed outcome as happened in the 2018 elections.



In a statement released on Monday, ahead of the 23 August general elections, Moyo said the international community is tired of Zimbabwe’s cycle of disputed elections.

He said:

Once more, the repeat of the 2018 plebiscite, which was disputed, may be in the making and inevitable.

Zimbabweans want an opportunity to make their choices and vote for their preferred party or candidates without fear, intimidation, harassment and election manipulation.

Further, it must be known that the Southern African Development Community, African Union, European Union, America and South Africa, in particular, are exhausted by our recurrent electoral mismanagement, disputes and violence.

Moyo implored the Government and its agencies to ensure a level electoral playing field to prevent a disputed electoral outcome. He said:

In that regard, we call upon the government, law enforcement agencies, political parties, civic society, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and election observer missions to adhere to election best practices and standards in the execution of their respective duties conscientiously and without fear or favour.

In the same vein, we call upon the police, military, and other law enforcement agencies to remain true and loyal to their oath of service during election time and beyond.

In 2018, the main opposition presidential contender Nelson Chamisa unsuccessfully challenged the results at the Constitutional Court alleging rigging by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in favour of the ruling ZANU PF party.

ZEC declared that the ZANU PF presidential candidate, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, had won the poll, a result which was upheld by the Constitutional Court.

Moreover, security officers opened fire on protestors in Harare on 01 August, killing seven people and injuring several others.

